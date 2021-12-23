Zuarungu armed robbery: Police killed an innocent person – Sheaga community members

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police gun down one of three suspects who murdered two cops in Zuarungu



Policemen burnt to death in Zuarungu



Police in search of robbery suspects



Residents of Sheaga in the Talensi District, have said that the 34-year-old suspect who was gunned down by the police was an innocent man.



According to them, claims that the young man, Simon Yindoog Nawak, was a suspected armed robber were false as he had no record of any criminal acts.



At a community press conference at Sheaga, Assembly Member for the Sheaga Electoral Area, Michael Zoogah said, “If the intel we have gathered is true that the Police want to link his murder to the recent killing of the two Police officers at the market square in Zuarungu on the 15th December is anything to go by, we want to state emphatically without any equivocation that, the gentleman was on duty at work based on the records of the mining company, Earl Mining Group”.



A special Anti-Robbery squad and the police gunned down one of the three suspected armed robbers who murdered two Police officers at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.



The suspect Laayaame Simon alias Yendu, 34, was gunned down through an intelligence-led operation at Kpatia in the Talensi District.



The Police said a special targeted intelligence-led operation is being carried to get the rest of the suspects arrested.



Reacting to this development, residents and family of Simon Yindoog Nawak wondered why the police failed to apprehend him alive to assist with the investigation but rather shot him.



“Assuming without admitting that in any case, there’s a lead intelligence linking him to the culprits of such an ungodly act, why will you not rather apprehend him alive to aide you arrest the remaining perpetrators?” the Assembly Member asked.



They are therefore demanding an independent probe into the circumstances of his shooting.



The statement read by Michael Zoogah stated among other things that;



“By virtue of this, we demand the following to be acted upon immediately to curb the tragic situation;



1. Government to constitute an independent investigation committee to probe into the killing by making sure that community opinion leaders must form part of the constituted committee.



2. The family of the bereaved, especially his children and the widows must be taken care of by way of compensation for life,” Myjoyonline quoted.