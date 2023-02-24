Zongos must be made strongholds of NPP – Farouk Aliu Mahama to NASARA

Regional News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has urged the Nasara Youth Wing of the party to remain determined and selfless in their work and market the good works of the NPP in tackling the issues of Zongos and other settler communities to the populace.



Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, who is the national patron of the Nasara Youth Wing, made the appeal at a workshop organized by the Greater Accra Nasara Youth Wing on positioning the wing for party activities going into the 2024 general elections. The workshop took place on Thursday, February 23, 2023 on the campus of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



He was optimistic that Zongos can and must be made strongholds of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) through the efforts of the Nasara Youth Wing.



“I implored them to, at all times, stick to the founding principles of Nasara to ensure the wing live up to the objectives that underpinned its formation. I reiterated that it is only when we labour that we can enjoy the fruits of our labour.



I reminded them of the fact that young people represent the life and soul of our political tradition, and that, they have remained very instrumental in promoting the ideas and ideals of this great tradition, which my late father lived for and died for. Our Zangos can and must be made a strong spot for the NPP,” he announced after the workshop.



“NASARA is the Zongo Wing of the NPP with a primary role of mobilizing members for the party within the Zongo Communities of the country. The NASARA was conceived by Alhaji Hussein Maiga and some Muslim patriots like Hajia Meimuna Yakubu (Hajia Fara), Alhaji Rufai, Alhaji Bismi and Alhaji Sadat who got approval from the then National Chairman, Jake Obetsebi Lamptey and the National Executive Committee (NEC) for the creation of NASARA as a club; whose executives were appointed at the constituency level.



In 2018 the constitution of the party was amended to make NASARA a special wing of the party,” according to the MP.