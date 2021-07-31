Zongo Ministry’s Chief Internal Auditor elected onto governing Council of Internal Auditors

General News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: Kudjoe Mensah, Contributor

Isaac Adjin Bonney, the Chief Internal Auditor of the defunct Ministry of Inner-Cities and Zongo Development and the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) has been elected as a member of the Governing Council of The Institute of Internal Auditors, Ghana.



Mr. Bonney was elected at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Institute which was held virtually on Thursday, July 22, 2012.



Mr. Bonney is expected to serve a two-year term starting from August 1, 2021.



The following persons were also elected onto the Governing Council for the period 2021-2023:



Madam Harriet Akua Karikari, the head of Internal Audit Directorate of Ghana Institute of Journalism as President.



Mr. Joseph Dakora Zumasigee, Audit Manager at Ghana Grid Company Limited as Vice-President.



Mr. Ebenezer Kwadwo Omari-Mireku, Director of Audit at, Volta River Authority as Council Member.Emmanuel Nii Noi Dowuona, Head of Audit at Public Utilities Regulatory Commission as Council Member, Joanna-Grace Erskine-Atadja, Acting Director of Audit at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) also as a Council Member.



Others are Martin Dornor Abayateye, Head of Internal Audit at National Insurance Commission, Council Member.



Daniel Kofi Quampah, the immediate past president and partner at Brio Chartered Accountants as an ex-officio-member



Meanwhile, the immediate past president has become an ex-officio member of the Council. Each of the seven newly elected officers will be assigned to serve as Chair of a Standing Committee of the Institute at the maiden meeting of the new Council.



‘It is our hope that all Members of the Institute would support the new Council to take the Institute and the Internal Audit profession to new heights a statement signed by the outgoing president said.



On his part, L. B. L. Donkoh Chairman of the Electoral Committee took the opportunity to thank all Members for their support in ensuring the successful conduct of the first-ever Virtual Council Elections in the annals of the Institute.



The induction and handing over ceremony was held at Alisa Hotel on Wednesday, 28th July 2021 to usher the newly Elected Council into office. In attendance were 3 Past Presidents, Mr. Eric Yankah, Mr. Richard Ntim and Mrs. Juliet Aboagye