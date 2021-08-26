Zongo Development Fund partners GBC for development

Religion of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Zongo Development Fund and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) are to collaborate for effective broadcasting of development oriented stories about Zongo communities.



The stories will be geared towards fostering attitudinal change and empowering the people to take up more challenging vocations.



Under the partnership, ZoDF will utilize the various broadcast platforms of the GBC to strengthen the execution of its mandate in Zongo communities.



The initiative came up when the Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund, Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, called on the Director-General of the GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan, at his office, on Wednesday.



In his opening remarks, Dr. Abdulai expressed the gratitude of the Fund to the GBC for the “marvelous” support it rendered to the Fund so far in terms of publicity, recounting several instances of collaboration in broadcasting the programmes, projects and interventions of the Fund by the GBC across the length and breadth of the country.



Dr. Abdulai said the Fund was committed to the strengthening of the collaboration with GBC and the challenges confronting Zongo communities in education, sanitation, basic infrastructure and health were issues that the support and collaboration with the GBC would assist in resolving.



Other areas include; skills training, employment, economic empowerment, drug abuse, extremism and violence.



Dr. Abdulai also expressed the readiness of the Fund to partner the GBC in fostering attitudinal change in Zongo communities.



On his part, Professor Alhassan commended the Fund for the unprecedented support it was rendering to Zongo Communities and said as a public broadcaster engaged in “public service”, the GBC shared in the mandate of the ZoDF.



He expressed worry at the negative stereotyping of Zongo communities and underscored the readiness of the GBC to support the Fund in producing programmes targeted at such social challenges such as “child beggars, violence and extremism.”



He said attitudinal change was necessary in Zongo communities and assured the Fund of the readiness of the GBC to support in fostering such a change.



Other members of the delegation from the Fund were; Mr.Thomas Baah, administrator; Ms Aisha Sissy, Personal assistant to the CEO; Mr. Hafiz Bamba, programmes and evaluation, Mr. Musah Yahya Jafaru and Ahmed Ayuba, Corporate Affairs and Public Relations Department.



GNA