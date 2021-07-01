Zongo Development Fund commissions school, water, health and sanitation projects

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The Zongo Development Fund has commissioned projects that will impact the lives of Zongo people in terms of increase in school enrollment, improvement in sanitation, healthcare and promotion of security.



The exercise which covered the Central, Western, Western North, Eastern, Volta and Oti regions was led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Dr Arafat Sulemana Abdulai and the Deputy CEO (operations), Alhaji Baba Sadiq Yakubu.



The Fund had earlier on embarked on a similar exercise in the Northern and North East regions after the initial commissioning in Accra.



In the Central region, Dr. Abdulai handed over projects such as a mechanized water system in Opeikuma Zongo; a fully furnished ICT Lab in Cape Coast Zongo; a modern toilet facility at Komenda Zongo, among others.



In the Volta Region, the ZoDF commissioned an ICT centre at Ho in the Volta Region; a health centre at Kpando; mechanized water systems in Dambai and Nkwanta in the Oti Region; a six-unit classroom block in Akenten Fulani Zongo in the Eastern Region and a mechanized water system in Asesewa in the Eastern Region.



At the ceremony to hand over a mechanized system in the Efutu Senya Metropolis, Dr. Abdulai emphasized the determination of the Fund to improve conditions in Zongo communities through the provision of basic social services and infrastructure.



He said the ZoDF had completed the construction of 200 projects and 500 other projects are at various stages of completion.



He noted that the promulgation of the Zongo Development Act 964(2017) is a clear indication of the resolve of the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure the sustainability of the Fund. He said the performance of the Fund since its establishment had brought significant improvements in the lives of beneficiary communities.



Speaking during a programme to hand over a Six-unit classroom block at Manso Amenfi Zongo, Dr. Abdulai told an enthusiastic gathering of Chiefs, Imams, teachers and pupils of the determination of the Fund to bridge the gap between Zongos and other communities by providing schools, mechanized water systems, places of convenience, community sports and social centres (astro turfs) and financial support to brilliant but needy students. Others include skills training and entrepreneurship programmes, ICT laboratories, community lighting systems, drains and access roads.



At the palace of the Chief of Koforidua Zongo, the CEO informed them of the numerous projects executed in the region such as an ultra-modern library complex at Nsawam Adoagyiri; a Six-unit classroom block at Boadua Zongo, Akwatia; a toilet facility at Anweaso Zongo; a mechanized Water System at GCD Quarters, Akwatia; a Community Sports and Social Centre at Akim Oda Zongo and another school block at Nsuakwa Zongo, Adeiso.



On his part, Alhaji Baba Sadiq, who led a team to the Volta Region, Oti Region and parts of Eastern Regions, reminded the people that the ZoDF was established by the NPP government to bridge the development gap between the Zongo communities and other communities in the country.



Therefore, he said, the projects such as schools, health and sanitation projects were meant to empower the people with knowledge, relevant skills and infrastructure to compete favourably with members of the other communities.