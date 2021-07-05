Zongo-Asante youth clash: 3 drinking spots closed down

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Kwabre East Municipal Security Council has closed down three drinking spots at Ntonso which have been causing violent clashes in the community.



The drinking spots are No Size Pub, Sandy's Pub, and Koyobeda Drinking Spot.



The council has also directed other drinking spots in the community to close at 8:00 p.m.



The decision was taken after the security council met with the stakeholders in the community today, Monday, 5 July 2021.



The Chairman of MUSEC who doubles as MCE for the area, Osei Assibey Bonsu said a joint police and military team deployed to the area will continue to patrol the community.



The decision comes after some Zongo youth and the Asante youth clashed at one of the drinking spots called "No Size pub" yesterday.



The melee resurfaced today Monday morning resulting in violent clashes causing injuries to about six people and damage to properties.



One of the youth was arrested by the security team deployed to the community.



Some schools near the area where the incident occurred including Ntonso R/C primary school and Ntonso SDA primary school were also shut down.



Some parents were seen rushing to the schools to take their wards home while some teachers led some of the pupils to their homes.



Mr. Osei Assibey urged residents who were injured and those whose properties were damaged to report to the police station.



He called for calm in the community.