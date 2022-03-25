Zipline has made over 4m medical deliveries since 2019

Health News of Friday, 25 March 2022

The innovative medical drone delivery services operated by Zipline have since introduction made over 4 million routine vaccine deliveries, fortifying Ghana’s position as the country with the world’s largest medical drone delivery service.



The work of Zipline from April 2019 to date includes delivering some 1.7 million lifesaving medical products or commodities, 1 million COVID-19 vaccines and PPE, and 1.5 million child immunisation vaccines.



It has also made about 6,000 deliveries of blood products across the country.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said: “From Omenako to Mpanya, Vobsi to Sefwi Wiawso, and now Anum to Kete Krachi; Zipline drones have been almost everywhere, flying over hills and valleys to bring healthcare closer to the people”.



He alluded to the fact that since Zipline commenced its drone deliveries in the country, the challenges of travelling for vaccine inoculation and the delays in vaccine delivery have been resolved.



Aside from these, other medical supplies like blood, anti-snake venom and PPE have been transported with ease to government health facilities within the period.



“Also, importantly, over 300 high-quality jobs have been created; and I am happy to say that all the distribution centres are manned 100 percent by Ghanaians.



“I am also informed that Ghanaian staff are at the forefront of Zipline expansion to Nigeria, Kenya and Côte d’Ivoire,” Dr Bawumia stated.



The Vice President, who was speaking at the commissioning of two drone distribution centres to serve Afram Plains, Volta, Oti and Savannah Regions, said government became interested and more eager to ensure that the good people of Ghana benefit from the innovation.



This was when it became fully satisfied with the knowledge behind Zipline’s innovation and how it will improve access to vital medical supplies.



Dr. Bawumia however regretted the unhealthy criticism that accompanied the decision to implement the drone medical delivery service to address emergencies and hard-to-reach communities.



The two new centres – which are the 5th and 6th distribution centres for Zipline Ghana – at Anum and Kete Krachi are expected to serve all health facilities within the Afram Plains areas.



They will also include many other hard-to-reach communities in almost all parts of the Volta Region, most parts of the Eastern Region and parts of the Oti and Savannah Regions, ensuring an almost total national coverage.



The Vice President commended the work of staff from the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service and other key stakeholders in the health delivery sector for their continued dedication and patriotism, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.



The Country Manager of Zipline Ghana, Naa Adorkor Yawson, disclosed that after its three years of service it now covers over 2,300 health facilities for 147 districts of 13 regions in the country.



The company, according to the Country Manager, as part of its commitment to ensuring timely delivery and speedy access to essential medications, will later this year begin home delivery services.