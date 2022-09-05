Zipline gives STEM training to students

Regional News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

As part of efforts to prioritise Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Ghana, Zipline Ghana has taken steps to train students at the Senior High School level.



The programme will be organised in areas where Zipline operates in the country.



According to a representative who spoke on behalf of the General Manager of Zipline Ghana, Mr. Mawuli Atiemo, they established Zipline Academy to equip the youth in the country to "own the technology" and over the years, they have recruited Ghanaians to "manage all our operations" without foreigners and for the past three years "Ghanaians have gone for training in the United States of America (USA), learnt how to use the drone technology and these Ghanaians are now owning the technology in the whole of Africa".



The representative said, the aim of this initiative is "Tomorrow, Ghanaians to take charge of our operations" adding that, in order to inculcate the learning of STEM among young people, they decided to "introduce monthly STEM partnership initiative with almost all secondary schools in areas we work with"



He explained that "Every month, our team of engineers go to these schools and teach the school children some basics in terms of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics which is required to operate all our technologies".



Meanwhile, Tanyigbe Senior High School in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region will soon benefit from the programme "So from next week, our community leads will be touching base with the secondary school (Tanyigbe SHS) heads to map out how we can role out that STEM initiative", he told journalists on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the annual yam festival of the Chiefs and people of Tanyigbe.



He also revealed that Zipline Academy has also launched the "Graduate Training Programme" which is aimed to give an opportunity to graduates from Science and Technology areas to undergo national service and on-job training at Zipline.



Zipline commenced operations in Ghana in 2019 and currently has six operational centres in the country, serving over 2500 health facilities.