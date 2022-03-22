Zipline commissions two facilities in Volta and Oti

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

Management of Zipline Ghana has built additional two new operation centers in Volta and Oti Regions, one in Anum-Boso and another in Kete Krachie respectively.



The two edifice were jointly commissioned by the vice President of the republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at a durbar held in Nyagbo Sroe in Afadzato South District of the Volta region on Monday, 21 March 2022.



Nyagbo Sroe is one of the hard to reach communities in the Volta region hence the decision to hold the commissioning ceremony and at the durbar, the Veep and his entourage including the community folks witnessed how a Zipline drone launched from Anum-Boso facility delivered a medicine to the Nyangbo Sroe CHPS compound.



Speaking at the event on behalf of the Nyangbo traditional area, Togbe Owusu IX applauded Zipline and the government for establishing such a technology in the country.



"This new drone technology will be life saving in drug delivery to the people of Nyagbo Sroe and it's surrounding communities. We are very grateful for this modern technology you and your government have brought to our doorstep".



On the side of the vice president, the technology has come to improve health care delivery in the country hence the need for everyone to rally behind it.



According to him, "Ghana through the operating of Zipline become the only country in the entire world, the only country in the world to use drones to delivered Covid-19 vaccines to centers with the hope for ensuring that all citizens get the opportunity to be vaccinated".



The Veep noted that, when he first introduced the Zipline idea in the country, many were those who politically criticized it but works done so far by Zipline is beyond doubt hence the need not to "play politics with the health of our people".



Manager of Zipline, Ghana, Naa Adorkor Yawson noted some success stories. "Since 2019, we've delivered over 1.7 million medical commodities including blood, essential medicines and vaccines to over 2,300 health facilities across 147 districts in 13 regions. Approximately 60% of these health facilities mostly health centres and ChPs compounds are located in rural and hard to reach communities in Ghana".



She further added that "For the very first time, communities marginalized by geographical and ground infrastructure challenge have experienced first-hand instant access to medicine, cost savings, stronger emergency and disaster response, reduction in referral wait and improved health outcomes through this beautiful technology”.



Currently, Zipline, Ghana has six operation centers across the country and data from the two new facilities indicated that, some 200,000 units of critical medical products have been distributed in the two regions, Volta and Oti.