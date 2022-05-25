Zelia Amsat Osman eyes Ghana School of Law SRC Presidency

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Zelia Amsat Osman affectionately called Zee has expressed interest in leading the Students Representative Council of the Ghana School of Law.



This she indicated comes after majority of the student’s body pushed her to move for the position, in ways to change the negative narrative that has mounted the SRC body for the past months.



In addition, majority of the student’s body believes Zelia Amsat would come in as female SRC president after 14 years hoping to see an upsurge in the admission of students who want to do the professional law programme.



Zelia presents herself as a young vibrant lady whose story of defiling all odds to rise from a village in Bawku all the way to the Ghana School of Law is not only inspiring but a great source of motivation to all.



She comes to the position with a wealth of experience in Information Technology, championing women in Legal ICT Program and years of being at the forefront of leadership role.



Zelia Amsat Osman is presenting her humble self to serve the people of the Ghana School of Law Students Representative, with main focus on INTEGRITY, TRUST and SELFLESS leadership as against the commercialization of the SRC for a few.



She puts herself up for the position to streamline activities of the school to make it seamless and attractive and also help the Ghana School of Law in its bid to make history of providing another female SRC President after 14 years.



Speaking to the media, she indicated that she will position the SRC in a manner that will make it more relevant to the benefit of the general public and not just one which will be known for the few and SRC Week celebration.



“The Ghana School of Law is about to make history as the SRC prepares for elections of the next batch of SRC Executives. Student leadership is key to bridging the communication gap between Management and the students. Among the contenders in this year’s elections is myself ready to serve the people. Zelia is a young vibrant lady whose story of defiling all odds to rise from a village in Bawku all the way to the Ghana School of Law is not only inspiring but a great source of motivation to all.



“In a male dominated contest, I come in as bravery, boldness and the tenacity of purpose by which I show in my bid to become the next SRC President at the Ghana School of Law. The SRC of the Ghana School of Law since its establishment has always been dominated by male student leaders but the narrative is about to change. The enthusiasm of majority of students is beaming as most students wants to be part of history making by voting for an outstanding female SRC President whose greatest desire is to serve the best interest of students.”



She added, “I come in to provide academic and learning AIDS & Policies, assist in learning for practical tuition. Engage in Foreign Exchange Legal Internship Program (Common Law Jurisdiction) in addition to women in legal ICT Program (Fully Funded) under the auspices of INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATION UNION (ITU).



"My other policies would be Social Equity Policies, Shuttle Services for GSL Students, Free internet on all campuses, SRC Visibility Policy, Formation and Institution of Alumni Engagements Programs (Homecoming) and Legacy Projects with Alumni, among others”.