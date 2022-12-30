Zebilla: Kusaug People’s Congress inaugurated

Regional News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Kusaug People’s Congress (KPC) has been inaugurated at Zebilla in the Upper East Region to get all people of the Kusaasi’s lineage under one umbrella to forge peace and development of the Kusaasi’s Traditional Area.



The KPC say they are conscious of the need to celebrate, preserve and promote the sovereignty, traditions and culture while seeking lasting peace in the traditional area.



The Kusaug People’s Congress is a non-political and non-profit organization formed by the people of Kusaug to serve as a visible platform and unified mouthpiece of Kusaug and to spearhead the development of the Kusaug Traditional Area.



Its membership is derived from all the Kusal speaking Districts and Communities including Bawku, Zebila, Garu, Pusiga, Tempani and Binduri.



Citizens leaving in Ghana, the United Kingdom and the United States of America travelled home to attend the congress where executives were elected and sworn into office to oversee the development and stable peace in the Kusaug areas.



According to the President of KPC, Reverend Professor John Azumah, one of the reasons for the conflict in Bawku is because there is no oneness.



“People are not properly organized that’s why the leadership of KPC has been tasked to interface with government and stakeholders to provide direction and guidance for the citizens and work towards peace and development in the Kusaug area. KPC will bring all on board and serve as the mother mouthpiece.”



Speaking on behalf of the six Members of Parliament (MP) from the Kusaug area, MP for Zebilla Constituency, Mr. Cletus Avoka, said KPC is the mother association of all other unions in the Kusaug area and would serve as an umbrella organization that will take care of all unions and nurture them to become more efficient.



He was optimistic that the formation of KPC would assist other peacemakers in finding lasting peace in Bawku. Mr. Avoka said the culture and tradition of the Kusaug area has lost its value and ought to be revived.



He commended the Zugrana for banning the use of foreign music at funerals to make way for local music like the guitarist and drummers. It was a challenge to KPC.



“The Kusaug people are gradually losing their culture. Why should a Kusasi man bear all foreign names? It’s a bad practice to ignore your local names and adopt foreign names. Let’s respect our culture and add local names to our identity” Mr. Avoka said.



Chief Mohammed Azonko on behalf of the Zugrana Abugrago Azoka II, reiterated the chief’s commitment to bringing lasting peace to Bawku.



He tasked KPC to consider the peace and unity in Bawku paramount so they can achieve the development of the area.