Zanetor Rawlings to rescue Adabraka Cluster Schools after thieves broke in

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: Vince Owusu

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korle Constituency has visited the Gray Memorial, Nii Amugi, and Calvary Basic 1 and 2 schools, which are all part of the Adabraka Cluster of Schools.



She was given a tour of the building by the Circuit Supervisor, the Head Teachers, and the chairman of the School Management Committee, and she was made aware of the extent of the thefts of several items that would have helped the schoolchildren's health and education.



On her tour of the school's grounds, she noticed that the mechanized borehole project her office had built for them two years prior had been taken, and that thieves had earlier broken into the school library building through the roof and taken computers, ceiling fans in some classrooms, minerals, and food and minerals.



It was identified that a lack of lighting and a security guard at the school's grounds contributed to these thefts.



She noticed, "the kids could not have access to running water, and we are having to buy gallons of water to transport it to the school grounds, to be able to use it daily, especially at the toilets and washing their hands.



"The schools couldn't afford to pay for their water bills, and l worked out to commission a company to set up a mechanized borehole here, and two years ago the switch for the borehole was kept near the toilet building, and just like everything which was been stolen, the switch was also stolen as well, so we quickly has to go back to the drawing board and that all setup, and now it is locked and key. And now the only reason why the switch wasn't stolen, is because it is literally locked."



"This is a school they've been catering for school kids, and the entire community, it is really sad to see the premises of the schools are been totally violated, and many items have been stolen.



She continued, "So when I was contacted about these situations, specifically happening at night when there were no lights, and the most immediate intervention that we could make is to provide lights to all the premises in the schools in order to ensure that there is enough lighting, and the school authorities have now employed few security in the evening to ensure those engaged in crime, unacceptable activities, such as prostitution, gambling, and drug-related activity are prevented from taking place after school hours."



"And these criminals also broke into the classrooms and stole the computers and ceiling fans, so we are now going to provide them some computers and laptops so they can continue their IT training."



The Honourable Zanetor, few months ago, fulfilled a promise she made to her constituents during the election campaign when she established a partnership between her office and the Medical Women Association of Ghana to offer general OPD services as well as Dental, ENT, Cervical screening, Ophthalmology, and routine blood tests. Additionally, she gave all those who received prescriptions free medication.



