Zabzugu youth commit to peace

Regional News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: GNA

Some youth leaders among other stakeholders in the Zabzugu District of the Northern Region have pledged their commitment to ensuring peace and tranquility in the area to attract the needed development.



They also committed themselves to tolerate one another irrespective of their religious, political, or ethnic affiliations to foster peaceful and cordial coexistence among them in the area.



They made the commitment when the Zabzugu District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) engaged them on the need to prevent violent extremism in the area and the country as a whole.



The day’s event, held at Zabzugu, formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project funded by the European Union to among others counter violent extremism in the country.



The engagement was to enhance participants’ understanding of peacebuilding mechanisms, community-based mechanisms for countering violent extremism, identifying early warning signals, community surveillance, and basic community-based strategies for countering arms proliferation.



Participants included; representatives of youth groups, chiefs and opinion leaders, patrons of civic education clubs, political parties amongst others in the district.



The youth, who took part in the event, reiterated that peace was a prerequisite for development hence the need for them to work together to consolidate the peace they were enjoying in their communities.



In a communique, they pledged that "We shall stand for peace and reject violent activities, and tolerate each other's views to maintain unity among us."



Mohammed Peter, Head Pastor of Assemblies of God Church in the District, who took participants through peace-building mechanisms, said activities of terrorists were due to religious, political, or ethnic divisions hence the need for them to desist from engaging in acts, which could bring divisions among them.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Clement Senanu, Zabzugu District Police Commander took participants through violent extremism prevention mechanisms, community surveillance, possible signs of radicalization, neighbourhood watch, or community patrol among other topics.



DSP Senanu advised participants to be law-abiding as well as report any act that would disrupt the peace in their various communities.



Wisdom Tsevi, Zabzugu District Officer of National Investigation Bureau encouraged the youth to be vigilant and ensure they reported any person, who engaged in activities that could breed terrorism in their communities.



Iddrisu Andul-Latif, Acting Zabzugu District Director of NCCE urged participants to pursue national cohesion and inclusive governance for sustainable development.