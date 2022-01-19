ZDF Coordinator supports Rashidiyya Islamic School in Kumasi

Religion of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Ben Abdullah Banda, Coordinator of the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF), has donated 100 bags of cement to Rashidiya Islamic School in Kumasi.



The donation was in fulfillment of a promise Mr Banda made to the leadership of the school during a familiarization visit last year after his appointment.



The cement is to support the ongoing construction works on classroom block projects started by the old students of the school.



Making the presentation on behalf of Mr Banda at Aboabo No 2 in Kumasi, Mr Salim Bamba, Ashanti Regional Nasara Coordinator said, it was very important to always look up help under-privileged in society and give them the courage to excel.



He said a series of such donations would be replicated in various Islamic communities to aid developments.



Mr Bamba urged corporate entities to come to the aid of the Islamic schools since the government alone could not address all the challenges facing Zongo communities.



Sheikh Abdul Wahid Haroun, Head of the School, expressed gratitude to the ZDF Coordinator for the kind gesture and assured them that the cement would go a long way to assist in the construction of additional classroom blocks for the school.



He said children were the future and there was the need to give them all the necessary support and a conducive environment to learn and grow to support nation-building.



Sheik Haroun said the school needed such kind gestures from individuals and corporate bodies to keep it running effectively and efficiently.