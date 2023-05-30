Yutong and fuel tanker crash claims 15 lives, 25 left with injuries

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are reports that more than a dozen persons have died in a fatal road crash on the Accra-Cape Coast Road.



The crash, said to have happened at Gomoa Okyereko in the Central Region, is reported to have happened between an Accra-bound Yutong bus, and a fuel tanker with the registration number WR 2063-10.



According to a 3news.com report, some 15 passengers died on the spot, while some 25 others have suffered various degrees of injuries.



It continued that the passengers are said to have been on their way to Accra from Liberia.





















Gory accident on the Accra - Cape Coast road at Gomoa Okyereko.



15 passengers reportedly dead, more than 20 others injured.



We’re unable to share videos from the accident scene due to its very graphic nature. pic.twitter.com/eEqOROfwLe — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) May 30, 2023

