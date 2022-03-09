Youth vandalise chief’s palace over his alleged involvement in galamsey

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Security deployed to Sefwi Amoaya



Youth attack chief and community leaders



Regional minister calls on Amoaya youth to end attacks



The chief of Sefwi Amoaya in the Bodi District of the Western North Region and some opinion leaders, were the subjects of an attack by some aggrieved youth of the community.



Nana Bukure Asiedu II, and the assemblyman for the community were part of the leaders targeted in the Monday March 8, 2022, attacks which was a result of the youth’s aggression over what they say is the alleged involvement of the chief and some of the community leaders in illegal mining (galamsey).



During the sporadic attacks, the angry youth of Sefwi Amoaya destroyed the chief’s palace and his Toyota Highlander car. They also vandalized a provision shop belonging to the assemblyman of the community, as well as other properties belonging to the unit committee chairman of the area.



According to a report by Kasapafmonline sighted by GhanaWeb, it took the intervention of a team of armed police personnel deployed on the instructions of the Western North Regional Minister, to restore order to the community.



Addressing the youth following the incident, the Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, called for an end to the activities of illegal miners on the Amoaya river.



While acknowledging the genuineness of the concerns of the youth, the regional minister condemned the attacks and advised the youth of Amoaya to seek redress through appropriate means.



The youth however insisted that their conduct is in the interest of their community.



The youth in clear terms informed the regional minister that they will not be able to assure an end to their attacks until the issue of illegal mining is checked.



They therefore called on government and the security agencies to ensure an end to galamsey activities in the area.