Youth urged to explore innovative ways towards knowledge acquisition

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, the Northern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority, has urged the youth to explore innovative ways towards knowledge acquisition and volunteerism.



That, he said, would better prepare them for emerging opportunities.



Mr Sulemana, in a speech read on his behalf at the Activista-Ghana Northern Regional Delegates Congress in Tamale, expressed worry over the dwindling spirit of volunteerism among the youth and called on them to get involved in such activities to acquire some experience for their future careers.



Activista-Ghana, a youth advocacy organisation that champions climate change, poverty and the incidence of injustice, organised the congress to strategise on ways to enhance its policies and programmes.



The event was on the theme: "Rekindling the Spirit of Volunteerism for Social Change".



It was aimed at taking stock of the year under review, plan for the coming years, and elect representatives of the various district cells for effective coordination in youth and community development.



Mr Rayan Iddi Yussif, the outgoing Northern Regional Coordinator, said the organisation had created the platform for the youth in the region to actively participate in advocacy campaigns.



Through partnership with the various civil society organisations, it organised a series of advocacy and sensitisation campaigns and programmes to also address issues of child abuse.



The organisation had established five additional district cells in Tolon, Kumbungu,Yendi, Savelugu and Sagnarigu to augment its efforts at addressing issues affecting the growth and development of young people in those areas.



"The vigorous campaigns and advocacy programmes have seen Activista-Ghana build capacities of about 50 young people in these areas to evenly represent the interest of the youth," he said.



Mrs Beatrice Biije, the Programmes Officer at ActionAid-Ghana, in a solidarity message, commended Activista-Ghana for their various activities, calling for more collaboration with other organisations to facilitate the implementation of its policies and programmes.