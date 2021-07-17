Youth urged to build culture of volunteerism

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Jawol Vera Magan, Executive Director of Youth Empowerment For Life (YEFL- GHANA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has urged the youth to build the culture of volunteerism to help shape their career pathways.



She said the youth must voluntarily serve in institutions to prepare them to take up decision-making positions to help develop the nation.



She was speaking at a forum organized by the Tamale Metropolitan Branch of The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA).



The forum, which was on the theme: "After National Service, what is next?”, sought to enlighten National Service Persons on the possible opportunities available to them and how to take advantage of them.



She said, “volunteerism and service to one's nation are not waste of time but a demonstration of patriotism, selflessness for national growth and development."



“Most of the skills, experience and expertise needed to achieve your dreams are acquired on the platform of service and volunteerism,” she noted.



Dr Osman Dufailu, a Lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS), advised participants to widen the scope of expertise beyond their field of studies.



"Learning outside your field of studies will help you to be productive in the corporate environment".



Alhaji Adam Abdul-Gafaru, Tamale Metropolitan Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), said although their service with the various institutions was coming to an end, they needed to use the knowledge, skills and experience acquired during the period to be agents of change in their communities.