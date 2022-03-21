Youth of Tuobodom expresses gratitude to Techiman North MP

Regional News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE

The Progressive Youth of Tuobodom expresses its gratitude to the Member of Parliament for Techiman North; Lawyer Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, for the facilitation of traffic light in Tuobodom.



Over the week, the group have witnessed the presence of contractor (Facol Company Ltd) brought by the Hon MP at the busy Tuobodom-Offuman intersection for the installation of traffic signals.



We recall that in 2020 the MP, then a candidate, promised Tuobodomman to lobby for the installation of traffic light in Tuobodom when voted for. The people of Tuobodom believed her and voted massively for her in the 2020 parliamentary elections. During the Yam Festival, last year, the Hon MP presented copies of report on the progress of her lobbying for the traffic light to we the youth and Nananom. At that period, the MP indicated to us that she was presenting copies of the report to us in the spirit of transparency and accountability.



Fast forward on 12th March, 2022, the Hon MP walked the talk by bringing contractor to site to begin the installation of the traffic light at the said intersection. This is the first time the group has witnessed a politician in the constituency made a definite promise and delivered. We are grateful to her and wish her well in her next endeavor to bring more developmental projects in Tuobodom and the constituency at large.



We believe that this project will help curb rampant vehicular crashes and knock down of pedestrians and allow free flow of traffic at the intersection.