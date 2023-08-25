Youth of Osino threaten demonstration against chief for unaccounted GH¢667K, disregarding Okyehene

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The youth of Akyem Osino in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region have threatened to embark on a demonstration against their chief, Nana Otu Darko IV, over what they say is his abuse of authority.



The youth, led by a pressure group, is also threatening this demonstration over what they allege are instances of financial impropriety, sale of lands, and a total neglect of the people of Osino, a report by Daily Democrat has said.



The report also added that this planned action has been informed by the disrespect and disregard of the Osino chief to the directives of the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori II, for him to render account to his people on an amount of GH¢667,000 belonging to the people.



So far, the leadership of the pressure group have been prevailed upon by the police to back down with their plan and rather allow them (the police) work at getting Nana Otu Darko IV to respect the Okyehene’s directive.



The report added that the police are hopeful that this temporal measure will eventually help to restore some order in the town.



Meanwhile, there is an escalation of tension among the people of Osino as the residents continue to accuse their chief of multiple allegations of embezzlement and lack of development in their community.



The report also indicated that in the last 8 years, the Osino chief has failed to hold a meeting with his people within the same period.



