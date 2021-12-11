Youth must rise up and safeguard Ghana's democracy — FOSDA

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: GNA

Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), has charged the youth to change the phase of politics to safeguard Ghana's democracy.



FOSDA said young people, having knowledge, being informed, abreast of their rights and responsibilities would ensure clean political participation in the country.



Mrs. Theodora Williams Anti, Acting Executive Director, FOSDA, addressing participants on Friday in Accra at a workshop, urged the youth to channel their minds towards electoral systems towards the Ghana they wanted.



"Moving away from the cliche is the road to the democracy you were promised," she said.



The day's event dubbed: "National Youth Workshop on Ghana's Democracy and Growing external Influences" was funded by International Republican Institute, Washington, DC.



Mrs Williams Anti, speaking on the theme: "Youth Safeguarding Ghana's Democracy" urged all to work to safeguard systems, human rights, rule of law and electoral processes.



She said: "We are looking for young people who are interested in discourse backed by research to safeguard Ghana's democracy.



"Sensitisation of young people, getting them involved in democracy and getting the government to wake up is what this workshop is about."



She advised the participants to be accountable in every endeavour presented to them.



The workshop aimed at discussing Ghana's democracy and threats posed by the external forces of influence.



It was part of FOSDA's project with a strategic focus on "Security Good Governance" anchored on strong viable democratic systems of governance capable of delivering transformative development for the youth of the country and beyond.



Madam Esther Tawiah, Executive Director, Gender Centre for Empowering Development, urged the participants to be interested in Ghana's democracy.



She also urged them to be cautious of some of the democratic principles that could undermine the country's development.



"This conversation is an intriguing one, I am excited at the number of young ladies involved and interested in Ghans's democracy.



"Ghana's fourth republic has been stable, and I think it is about time young people rose to ask questions and answers given," Madam Tawiah said.



Among the topics discussed at the workshop were; Ghans's Democratic Journey Why Safeguard it; General Perspectives; Sharing our Experiences of Ghana's Democracy and the Ghana we want to see; Democracy and International Relation: The case of Ghana and The Role of Youth in Safeguarding Ghana's Democracy.



There was also an open and group work presentation on safeguarding strategies.



FOSDA is a human security-focused organisation that pursues the security of people and their communities as core to their conflict management and peacebuilding efforts.



The group works to ensure that people lived dignified lives free of fear and want.



It has youth development, gender equality, peace and security and international disarmament as its areas of focus.