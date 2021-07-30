Youth in my area unduly patronising ‘wee toffee’ – Paramount Chief laments

Regional News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Paramount Chief of Kwamankese in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region Okakaben Idun Ando X, has bemoaned the future of his traditional area due to the increase in teenage pregnancy and smoking of Indian hemp popularly known as wee.



According to the Paramount Chief, most youth in the area as young as 14 years are seen on daily basis at times sitting in the open and smoking Indian hemp.



Several reports made to the police to have them arrested is yet to receive any positive response.



Young ladies between the ages of 13 and 19 are also seen on a daily basis carrying their children with most of them having no husbands.



Several efforts including organizing annual festivals and other programmes to sensitize the youth on the negative effects of these social vices is yet to yield any positive result, according to the Paramount Chief.



Okakaben Idun Ando X, however, blamed police personnel in the District for doing nothing to complement his efforts towards addressing this social canker, which he laments is destroying the future of the youth in the area.



Another area of concern was that some of them now patronize “wee toffee” known as sweet toffee which he said has now become the order of the day.