Youth in Afforestation to boycott Green Ghana project over unpaid allowances

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Personnel of the Youth in Afforestation programme have declared a sit-down strike in protest over unpaid allowances which have been in arrears for the past five months.



The strike is in response to several efforts by the workers to get the allowances paid. The national leader for the Youth in Afforestation programme, Rev. Clement Asare, who spoke to Citi News indicated that his members will also not partake in the upcoming Green Ghana tree planting project, stressing that they will only resume their work after the monies hit their accounts.



“If the government doesn’t pay us, we will not take part in the Green Ghana project. Our sit-down strike started today. The work that we were doing to prepare for the Green Ghana, we have stopped. We are not going to work until the government pays us”, Asare said in an interview with the Accra-based radio station.



“This morning I spoke with the Deputy CEO of the Forestry Commission and according to her, they are doing all they can, and it is left with the Finance Ministry to pay us,” he added.



This is not the first time the workers have staged this protest. As the government hopes to plant 20 million trees this year through the Green Ghana Project, there are fears this strike could put the exercise on hold.