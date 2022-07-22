Youth in Afforestation threaten to boycott 'Green Street' project over 'allawa'

Regional News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Youth in Afforestation workers under the Ministry of Land Natural Resources are threatening to strike if the government does not pay their six-month allowance by the end of July.



The forestry workers are also threatening to boycott the government programme dubbed: "Green Street" which is expected to be launched next week.



Addressing a press conference today, Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Ashanti Region, the National President of the group, Mr. Asare Clement said the government promised to pay the allowance before June but did not fulfil the promise.



He said, "the youth in afforestation is going through many difficulties and hardships all because of the unpaid allowance."



Mr. Asare, therefore, called on the government to pay the allowance before the ultimatum they have given else they will strike