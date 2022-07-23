Youth in Afforestation seek Otumfuo's intervention over delayed allowance

Regional News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Beneficiaries of the Youth in Afforestation programme are seeking the intervention of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over the delay in payment of their allowances by the government.



The workers say they are yet to receive their six months allowances despite assurances by the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey in February.



National President of the Youth in Afforestation Ghana, Rev. Clement Asare who spoke in a telephone interview shortly after presenting the petition to the Asante monarch on Friday (July 22), said life has become unbearable.



“So we held a press conference to tell the whole world about our grievances. Shortly after that, we went to the Manhyia Palace to petition the Asantehene. We have also served copies to the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission”, Asare said as he laments the situation is affecting the livelihoods of the beneficiaries.



The development comes as the government plans to inaugurate its flagship programme; the Green Project, which intends to beautify and modernize major cities across the country.



“If by the end of this month, we do not get our money, we are going to organize a nationwide demonstration against the government. So we are also urging Parliament to talk about the issue so that our grievances will be resolved. We will demonstrate until our demands are met.



"The government owes us six months. There are others who are owed 14 and 17 months. The issue is very serious. We are suffering, so we are appealing to government to pay us by the end of this month, else we will not continue working,” Asare stated.