Youth for Christ Ghana launches 55th anniversary

Religion of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Ofori-Donkor, a Bishop of The Methodist church, Ghana, has called on the youth to avoid acts that can jeopardise their future such as armed robbery, corruption and alcoholism.



He noted that in spite of the proliferation of churches in the country, such acts, including murder, continued to be on the ascendancy.



Rt. Rev. Ofori-Donkor made the call at the launch of the 55th Anniversary celebration of the Youth for Christ Ghana (YFC) in Accra on Saturday, on the theme: “Thus far has the Lord Brought Us.”



He urged the youth to turn their exuberant energies into development projects to fast track the growth of the country.



He said the country had many young people with productive ideas and skills crucial to national growth and asked them to get involved in the development agenda.



The Methodist Bishop appealed to the YFC to intensify their evangelism to help curb armed robbery and acts that retarded growth.



Mr Jackson Fiifi Mensah, the National Director of the YFC, said the group’s mission was to participate in evangelism to present the youth with the person, work and teachings of Christ and disciple them into the local church.



He called on the youth to take their studies seriously to enable them to succeed in future.