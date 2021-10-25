Youth fight off police attempt to arrest Francis-Xavier Sosu

Regional News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Some youth from Madina in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, 25 October 2021, say they prevented the police from arresting their MP Francis Xavier-Sosu who led them to block some roads in his constituency as part of a protest to get officialdom to fix their roads.



Mr Sosu was invited by the police as the demonstration went on but his aide Abubakar Abdul Hamidu told Valentina Ofori-Afriyie that “we resisted” the attempt by the police to arrest the MP.



He said Mr Sosu’s current whereabouts cannot be disclosed, adding: “The people were very united behind their MP”.



The protesters blocked the Ayi-Mensah, Danfa and Otinibi stretch in the La Nkwantangang-Madina Municipality to demonstrate their frustration about the bad road.



The angry residents used boulders, rocks, stones, wood and other crude structures to block the roads.



“We want the government to know that we are really suffering,” one of the protestors told journalists.



According to the angry protestors, they are forced to spend a lot of money o fixing their cars as a result of the bad roads.



“We are tired of buying spare parts,” another demonstrator complained.



According to the MP, the roads have been awarded to contractors but all efforts to get them to get the roads fixed have not yielded any results, thus, the need for the demonstration.



The demonstration was first scheduled for Monday, 18 October 2021, but was rescheduled for today.



The lawmaker and his constituents are unhappy about the deplorable nature of their roads and drains – the cause of flooding during heavy rains.



Ahead of the demonstration, Mr Xavier-Sosu accused the government of neglecting his constituency.