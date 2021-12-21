Youth embark on 'Fix The Nzema Demonstration' in Ellembelle

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Western Region



The Nzema Koyele Eku (Union) has embarked on a peaceful demonstration to press home their demands for equitable and sustainable development in the Nzema area.



As early as 17:00 hours, the demonstrators converged at Nkroful, the birthplace of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to march through the Nkroful-Esiama highway.



They hoisted placards such as "Who Is Nzemahene"?, "Awulaemo, Nzema Needs You United, Ghana Gas: We Need University, Better Roads and Referral Hospitals, Accept King Kaku Aka 111 at the House Of Chiefs, Potholes on Nzema Roads Have Graduated Into Manhole, All the Youth In Nzema Are Crying to Have One Overlord" among others.



Addressing the demonstrators at the now-defunct Esiama Oil Mills factory established by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Queen-mother of Ekpu, Obahema Bulu Benee regretted that successive governments have abandoned the factory which provided the coconut industry with jobs to rot.



She asked the government to revive the project.



Obahema Benee asked the government to turn her attention towards the development of Nzemaland.



Addressing the crowd at Esiama, the Queen-mother of Upper Axim, Obahema Awuza called on the government to unite Paramount Chiefs in the area including King Kaku Aka 111 to pave way for development.



She stressed the need for the local content policy to work so as to employ more indigenes from Nzema in the oil and gas business.



Obahema Awuza advised the youth to stay away from early sex and pursue education to become responsible in the future.



Security to the Nzema Koyele Eku, Mr. Robert Morkeh who read the petition to the President, said with the oil and gas and associated petrochemical industry, Nzema is now the economic powerhouse of Ghana's energy mix yet the oil find on their soil was not reflecting in the lives of the people in terms of employment, scholarships, health facilities, good roads, school buildings, modern markets among others.



The petition added that the recent Sargassum Seaweeds on the West coast brought untold hardships to fishing communities but the government looked on unconcerned.



It said if the government could not solve that menace as a result of the oil and gas exploration, then was government prepared to solve any spillage?







On the proposed Petroleum Hub Project in Jomoro Municipality, it said events around the oil and a current global shift away from fossil fuels give cause for worry because it can leave Nzema landless and hubless.



In this vein, the initial land size of 20,000 acres should be scaled down to 5,000 acres with specific performance milestones agreed to for the release of additional land if required.



It mentioned the devastating nature of galamsey activities which have destroyed river bodies especially the Ankobra, Tanoe, Amanzule, Subile due to gold mines by Adamus Resources Ltd and galamseyers.



The petition demanded a fair share of coconut seedlings in terms of planting for food and jobs just as the Central Region has been supplied with massive seedlings.



It added that ninety percent of Nzema youth were not employed despite the emergence of oil and gas companies in the area.







The petition also demanded an overlord for Nzemaland and called on the National House of Chiefs to settle the rift between King Kaku Aka 111 and some of the 7 Paramount Chiefs to foster unity and development in the area.



The petition also demanded the missing $15million Oil Cash which was intended for the development of the people of the West Cape Three Points Area in the Western Region.