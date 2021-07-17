Youth development forms part of my agenda - MP

Regional News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: GNA

Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sissala East Constituency has indicated that youth development was critical and forms part of his agenda for the people of the constituency.



He said this at Tumu when he presented seven sets of jerseys, footballs and a cash sum of GH?500.00 to second division football clubs in the Sissala East Constituency currently participating in the division two league.



“As a young man, I’m very interested in ensuring that I develop the youth in my constituency and football being one of the areas young people have an interest, I have decided to support teams that have qualified for Division two with some jerseys, footballs and some GH?500.00 each to the teams” the MP said.



Mr. Issahaku said oftentimes, club owners had complained of lack of support from leaders and business people in promoting football in the Sissala area and that the situation had resulted in ending the dreams of talented footballers in the area.



He explained that Tumu had been one of the places that had produced some of the best football talents in the region, but that its promotion has been very poor.



“I want to make sure there is a paradigm shift beginning with this support to the local teams”, the MP, who is also, the Deputy Minister for Water and Sanitation said.



He called on the various clubs to leverage on the strength of each other by supporting and exchanging expertise



“If we want our football to travel far, we need to love one another, there shouldn’t be too much of a rivalry among you knowing that all of you can’t qualify to the next stage at the same time. We should be ready to support any team that has the opportunity to qualify”, Mr. Issahaku urged the clubs.



The teams included: Liverpool United FC, Real 24 Hours SC; Tumu Royal FC formerly of Happy Stars, Kpunjinang F.C; Welembelle Eleven killers, Kowie Eva Stars, and Kong Danger Stars.



Mr. Liman Fuseini, owner of Real 24hours football club in Tumu, applauded the MP for the kind gesture and asked for more support from other business entities in the municipality and beyond.