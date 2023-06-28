Youth are critical in ensuring peaceful nation – NCCE

General News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: GNA

Francis Dusey, Oti Regional Deputy Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), says the youth have a responsibility in ensuring that the country continues to enjoy its peace.



He noted that they could do so by being circumspect on activities of extremists and reporting such wherever they found themselves.



Dusey addressing 60 members from 18 youth groups in the Krachi East Municipality during an engagement on Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism, noted that extremism remained an increasingly high threat in the world and military operations as well as security measures alone were not enough to defeat it.



He said most of the extremists who claimed responsibility for atrocities committed constituted the youth.



Dusey said the youth were vulnerable and easily recruited due to peer pressure, drug abuse, gangs, and the quest for adventure-making.



He, therefore, urged the youth to be cautious of the groups they associated themselves with and always be on the lookout for strange and unfamiliar people as well as report their activities to the appropriate authorities.



Superintendent of Police, Samuel Aboagye, Krachi East Municipal Police Commander urged the youth to become volunteers, be watchful and give out the necessary information about any suspected characters to the security services that would aid their work.



He called on religious institutions and congregants to always be vigilant in order to avoid any possible violent attacks especially during large gatherings.



Pastor Michael Osei Frimpong, Church of Pentecost, Dambai Centre, advised the youth to work hard and cherish the peace the country currently enjoyed.



Clement Kwesi Mamadu, Krachi East Municipal Director, NCCE, commended the youth for their participation and urged them to continue



to be ambassadors of peace and agents of change in their various groups and communities to curtail any attempts of extremist groups.



He urged them to always remember the “if you see something say something” campaign by the National Security while expressing gratitude to the European Union for supporting the programme.



The Youth in a communique expressed their willingness to provide information to the security agencies to help prevent extremists in Krachi East Municipality.



They called on authorities to help improve the road network in town, provide streetlights in the communities, and work on the telecommunication systems while the security agencies increased their night patrols in the town.