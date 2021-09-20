Youth advised to resist temptation of joining terrorists groups

Regional News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Lambussie District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised the youth in the area to resist all temptations of joining terrorist and extremists groups to cause mayhem.



The NCCE said the country was under security threats by terrorists and has identified the youth as vulnerable people who could be influenced to join such groups with the main aim to destabilize the peace in the country by engaging in violent attacks.



Mr. Paul Ganvu, the Lambussie District Director of the NCCE gave the advice in Hamile at the weekend during a workshop on Youth Activists Activity On combating Violent Extremism, Terrorism, and Radicalization.



The workshop was organized in collaboration with the Security and sponsored by the European Union (EU).



Mr. Ganvu said the West African Sub-region was under security threats by extremists and terrorists attack and there was therefore the urgent need to educate the youth not to fall victims to such illicit activities.



He said these terrorists and extremists groups when allowed into communities tended to influence citizens with negative ideologies to intoxicate the youth to join them to cause mayhem.



"It is necessary on the part of every parent to be vigilant and observe their children's behavior and associates to prevent them from becoming radical people in the community," he said.



He urged religious leaders to use their platforms to encourage their members to be vigilant in their communities to prevent the emergence of terrorism.



Madam Patience Salley Kumah, the Upper West Regional Director of the NCCE said: "Hamile for instance is a border town, neighboring Burkina Faso, and areas like the border towns across the country are the entry points where the terrorists are likely to infiltrate and there is, therefore, the need to educate the citizens in the country".



She urged the community to serve as watchdogs and collaborate with the security agencies to prevent and combat any acts and activities of terrorism in their communities.



Reverend Father Charles Naawontuo, the Parish Priest of the Catholic Church in Hamile encouraged all citizens especially the youth to rely on God and do the right thing by not allowing politicians to influence them to cause violence, especially during elections.