Youth Engagement partners with the Association of Graduates in Skills Development to provide skills development

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: Desmond Bress-Biney, Contributor

The Office of the President - Youth Engagement partners with the Association of Graduates in Skills Development-Ghana (AGSD-GH), formerly the Unemployed Graduates Association of Ghana (UGAG) in its Graduate Support Project (GSP) to provide skills development and alternative opportunities for graduates and the youth in soap making, snail farming, and mushroom farming.



As part of this project, additional training will be provided for the participants in financial management and accounting, bookkeeping, branding and advertising, basic marketing principles, and social media marketing.



The entire project is expected to train over 5000 youth across the country. However, the pilot phase of the project begins on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Kpeve in the Volta Region before moving to Accra on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The last part of the pilot phase will take place in Kumasi and Koforidua on a date yet to be announced.



At the end of the pilot phase, some 450 participants are expected to benefit from this free training and be given starter kits to start their businesses. The training programme comes at no cost to participants.