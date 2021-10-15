Youth Authority leadership engages leaders of political parties’ youth wings

Politics of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: GNA

The leadership of the National Youth Authority (NYA) will on Friday, October 15, 2021 meet and engage with leaders of the various youth wings of all registered political parties in Ghana.



A statement signed by Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NYA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the scheduled engagement formed part of the new focus of the Authority to regularly meet and interact with key stakeholders in the youth development space.



It said the engagement shall offer the NYA the opportunity to receive feedback and suggestions on government’s policies, programmes and interventions relative to youth development in Ghana.



The statement said the meeting was also expected to provide the Authority the platform to further inform and educate the citizenry on the numerous policies and programmes being implemented in respect of youth empowerment.