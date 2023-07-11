Your vote for Quayson meant you did not want thieves to govern you – Asiedu Nketiah

Politics of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended constituents of the Assin North constituency for voting massively for James Gyakye Quayson in the by-election.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says the vote for the NDC candidate showed that the constituents were against corruption, thievery, and mismanagement.



He was particularly elated that, despite the vote-buying schemes in the constituency, the voters rejected the NPP.



He compared the situation to a thief stealing money from a teacher in a trotro.



He claimed the teacher went to withdraw money and then boarded a trotro home.



Unbeknownst to him, a thief had been following him, joining him in the trotro, and stealing the money.



When it was his turn to pay (as the teacher), he realised he had been robbed.



"The trotro’s mate humiliated the teacher. The thief then paid for him, and he (the teacher) and the other passengers thanked and blessed the thief, praying that he prosper and that we needed more people like him. That is why we have more thieves in our trotro(s) today. This is because the passengers had no idea the man they had prayed for was a thief.”



Asiedu Nketiah was speaking at the NDC’s ‘Thank You’ rally in the Assin North constituency.



"Assin North constituents, you have demonstrated that when someone steals your money in a trotro and uses part of it to pay for your fare, the person has done nothing good. "You should be vigilant in identifying the thief, exposing him, and recovering the money he stole,” he said.



Meanwhile, he has promised that the NDC will replace all the bicycles and other items that the NPP took back after losing the by-election.