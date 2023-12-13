Your visit to me today signifies that you have what it takes to unify us - Bawkunaba tells Dr. Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bawku Na Ba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, has expressed profound gratitude to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his visit to Bawku, which he said is pleasant news and good news.



Dr. Bawumia visited the crisis-hit Upper East Regional town on Tuesday morning and called on the Bawku Na Ba at his Palace, where he had extensive discussions with the Bawku Na Ba and his elders, on the need for peace to return to Bawku and its surroundings.



Speaking during the visit, the Bawku Na Ba expressed concern over the effects of the conflict and expressed optimism in Dr. Bawumia to be able to help unite the factions and bring lasting peace to Bawku.



'Your Excellency, as you are aware, over the last two years, Bawku and neighbouring towns have been engulfed in an unfortunate conflict that has resulted in the loss of many lives and property. Sadly, the conflict has even extended to parts of the North East Region, where people and buses have been attacked," the Bawkunaba bemoaned.



The Bawkunaba expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia "as the senior-most northern figure in this government," his voice will be able to unite the people and bring an end to the conflict.



"I have a firm belief that if you become President, you will want to preside over a peaceful nation and a peaceful Kusaug Traditional Area that will support your vision for development."



"It is my belief that you have what it takes to bring this conflict to an end to help save lives and property. I have keenly observed your progress in politics and you have demonstrated humility, respect, calmness unity and genuine commitment to people which are good traits for leadership," the Bawkunaba continued.



"This is a task I am assigning you and I have no doubt that you can and will successfully deliver this to the glory of Kusaug and Mamprugu in particular, and Ghana as a whole."



Dr. Bawumia thanked the Bawkunaba for his kind words and reiterated the call for peace and urged both Mamprusis and Kusasis to ceasefire and unite for lasting peace and development to take place.



He assured the Bawkunaba of his commitment to peace in Bawku and Ghana in general, as Vice President and "by the grace of God, if I become President."