Your ungratefulness to NPP breaks my heart - Annoh Dompreh takes on Adwoa Safo

Politics of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh has told the Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sara Adwoa Safo to lock herself up in her room and cry.



According to him, the Member of Parliament needs it because she has been ungrateful to the party that made her what she is.



To Annor Dompreh it’s imperative that Adwoa Safo gives her decision a lot of thought because “you cannot cut off the hands that feed you”.



“Akufo-Addo has been good to Adwoa Safo. I came to Parliament with Adwoa Safo and we are all youthful. The President appointed you a Procurement Minister and Parliament also made you a Deputy Leader so if you’re a grateful person you’ll know that the President has done great for you.”



“What is our crime as a party? If it’s my position she wants I can give it to her. She should come and take it. She should know that she is messing with her future in politics. She should not think that she’s doing the government any harm.



If I were her, I will use a whole day to cry because of where the situation has got to. People have sacrificed for the party. People have used their blood, left their children, and sacrificed for the party. So if you will do this to the party and forget the sacrifices people have made for you to get this far it’s up to you,” he told Accra-based OKAY FM.



Sara Adwoa Safo has not been in Parliament since 2022 begun.



The Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament took a leave of absence and has since not returned.



There are reports that suggest that she claims to be interested in the Deputy Majority leader position; a position if given to her she will return.