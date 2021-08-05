Your 'ugly noises' won't stop Akufo-Addo's 'better Ghana' agenda – Freddie Blay

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is moving Ghana forward despite the “ugly noises” from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking at the party’s 29th-anniversary on Thursday, August 5 2021, at the party’s Accra headquarters, Mr Blay said: “The core value of the New Patriotic Party is commitment and dedication to public service”.



“We must never forget what defines who we are – which is the democratic ideals of serving in the interest of the people to build a better Ghana”, he reminded.



“And I believe this is what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing at the moment, irrespective of the ugly noises and, sometimes, direct confrontations”, Mr Blay said.



“What will keep us in power and help us build a sustainable future is our dedication to delivering faithfully the promises we made to the people of this country,” he said.



At the same event, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he is confident another NPP administration will succeed his government.



“Today, the challenges that confront our country, the difficulties that we have been plunged into by the COVID-19 pandemic are going to give us the opportunity to grow stronger and stronger and that strengthening of our party and its organs means one thing, and I am very confident of it that on December 7, 2024, the new NPP presidential candidate is going to win the election”, he said.



Mr Akufo-Addo said: “Our objective and responsibility are to do whatever is necessary to make sure that that victory is forthcoming”.



“We have to continue our way forward in Ghana”.



“We cannot continue to accept the backsliding that takes place every now and then”.



“It hasn’t benefited our nation and will not benefit our nation”, Mr Akufo-Addo noted.



According to him, the “foundations that we are laying today for the prosperity of our nation will be shaken if again through our own fault we allow the path of progress to be diverted.”