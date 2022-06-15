‘Your suit is unmeritorious’ – High Court throws out Akropong MP supporters

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

A suit filed against two Akropong Constituency impending elections aspirants have been dismissed by a High Court in Koforidua, court documents show.



The court, presided over by His Lordship Justice Senyo Amedahie described the suit as unmeritorious.



The plaintiff, Mr. Adum Acheampong, a former NPP Constituency Chairman of Akropong Constituency was for the second time absent in court when the case was called. His counsel was however not in court.



A representative of the Plaintiff sought an audience of the court and pleaded for an adjournment as he claimed the plaintiff was a bit under the weather but the court rejected the plea for another adjournment.



The suit challenged the eligibility of Julius Akuffo and Linda Dankwa to contest for any position in the Constituency on the tickets of NPP.



The court found no merit in the claims against the defendants and has accordingly dismissed the suit for want of liability.



The Defendants, NPP and the two others, Julius Akuffo Djan and Linda Darkwa who were represented by Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo were however present in court.



Dismissal of Injunction on Constituency Election



In a related development the Koforidua High Court (room 4) in a case presided over by His Lordship Nana Yaw Gyamfi Frimpong has dismissed an injunction placed on the Akropong North Constituency elections.



The injunction was filed by two petitioners, Emelia Awuku of Larteh Akaade Number One and Godfred Ampadu of Daakye Akropong.



The petitioners before the court ruling today had filed a process to strike out the case at the court.



Regardless, counsel for the defendants, Gary Nimako Esq., insisted the case be properly be dismissed by the court for sake of clarity and directions.



The presiding judge accordingly dismissed the injunction suit paving a way for the conduct of the long awaited Akropong Constituency NPP elections.