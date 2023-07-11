'Your strength lies in unity' - Former northern regional minister to Dagomba, Konkonba youth groups

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Minister for the Northern Region, Salifu Sa-eed, has called for restraint between the Dagomba and Konkonba youth as he believes that their actions could spell doom in the future if it is not curtailed immediately.



In a statement, the former minister, who was also the Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council said that he has noticed that there have been recent comments from both sides of the divide that are injurious to a peaceful future between them.



He therefore called for restraint from them, stating that it is disheartening how far the youth of these two feuding ethnic factions are behaving, especially on social media.



“I am deeply concerned about recent incendiary pronouncements between the Dagomba and Konkonba Youth Associations. As the former Northern Regional Minister and Chairman of the Regional Security Council, I have witnessed first-hand the devastating consequences of communal violence. I urge all parties to exercise utmost restraint and work towards peaceful coexistence.



“Recent unsavoury comments on social media and television have further fuelled the flames of discord between these two communities. It is disheartening to see how such platforms, meant to connect people and foster understanding, can be misused to spread hatred and division. I implore the Dagomba and Konkonba community members to be mindful of their words and actions and refrain from making inflammatory statements that can incite violence,” he said in a statement.



Salifu Sa-eed also urged the leaders of both youth associations for the Dagomba and Konkonba groups to call their members to order.



He stressed that they should be guided by the fact that where their strengths lie is in unity.



“In this critical moment, I call upon both communities' leaders to demonstrate true leadership by calling on their tribesmen to desist from actions that could derail the peace the area has enjoyed all these years. As a student of Conflict Analysis and Resolution, I do know and appreciate the fact that, it is our collective responsibility to promote peace, harmony, and reconciliation. Let us not allow the actions of a few individuals to overshadow the long-standing history of coexistence and neighbourliness that our region has proudly upheld,” he added.



Read his full statement below:



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



10th July, 2023, Accra Press Statement



URGENT CALL FOR RESTRAINT BETWEEN DAGOMBA AND KONKONBA YOUTH



I am deeply concerned about recent incendiary pronouncements between the Dagomba and Konkonba Youth Associations. As the former Northern Regional Minister and Chairman of the Regional Security Council, I have witnessed first-hand the devastating consequences of communal violence. I urge all parties to exercise utmost restraint and work towards peaceful coexistence.



Recent unsavoury comments on social media and television have further fuelled the flames of discord between these two communities. It is disheartening to see how such platforms, meant to connect people and foster understanding, can be misused to spread hatred and division. I implore the Dagomba and Konkonba community members to be mindful of their words and actions and refrain from making inflammatory statements that can incite violence.



In this critical moment, I call upon both communities' leaders to demonstrate true leadership by calling on their tribesmen to desist from actions that could derail the peace the area has enjoyed all these years. As a student of Conflict Analysis and Resolution, I do know and appreciate the fact that, it is our collective responsibility to promote peace, harmony, and reconciliation. Let us not allow the actions of a few individuals to overshadow the long-standing history of coexistence and neighbourliness that our region has proudly upheld.



Journalism plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion, and it is imperative that the media act ethically and with a deep sense of responsibility. I implore journalists and news outlets to be conflict-sensitive in their reporting, avoiding sensationalism and bias that can further escalate tensions. Responsible journalism should foster dialogue, understanding, and unity among diverse communities.



We must remember that our strength lies in our unity. The Dagomba and Konkonba communities have coexisted for generations, sharing common values, traditions, and aspirations. We must build upon this shared heritage and reaffirm our commitment to peaceful coexistence.



I urge community leaders, religious organizations, civil society groups, the Regional and the National Houses of Chiefs, and all well-meaning individuals to actively engage in dialogue and mediation to bridge the divide between some sections of the two ethnic groups. We can heal the wounds and consolidate the peace through open and honest conversations, where we seek to understand one another's perspectives.



Let us embrace diversity as our strength and celebrate our shared humanity. Together, we can overcome the current challenges and build a future where all members of our society can live in peace and harmony.



May peace prevail in our region and our unity be an example for others to emulate.



Thank you.



Hon. Salifu Sa-eed

Former Northern Regional Minister

Former Chairman of the Regional Security Council



