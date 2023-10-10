Your street protests are unnecessary, provide alternatives instead — NPP former organiser

Politics of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: GNA

Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, has described the emerging street protests and demonstrations in the country as “unnecessary and needless.”



He called on the organisers to provide the government with alternative ideas to tackle and solve the teething socio-economic challenges confronting the country in a more proactive manner, in the supreme interest of the nation.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mensah, a former NPP Organiser in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, blamed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for inciting the protest just to make the Government unpopular in the eyes of the populace and to score undue political points



“It’s glaring that the leadership of the NDC is inciting the masses against the government. But Ghanaians must remember that these elements in the NDC are doing this because of their parochial interest in winning political power in Election 2024,” he stated.



According to Mensah, the former President John Dramani Mahama-led NDC “has nothing new to do to turn the nation’s economic fortunes round.”



He, therefore, reminded Ghanaians not to allow themselves to be deceived and swayed by the “NDC elements desperate to win and assume political power.”



“These NDC elements, through incessant street protests, stood against and resisted the former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration at the time that administration was building the Jubilee House, yet they were happy to occupy that seat of government when they assumed political power in 2009.”



Mensah admitted that although the country was going through “turbulence times” amid a rise in youth unemployment and the high cost of goods and services, former President Mahama’s NDC was not an option for Ghanaians now.



“Ghanaians must not repeat any mistake to handover political power to former President Mahama’s NDC again because doing so would be economically and politically suicidal for the nation,” he stated.



“Despite the external shocks, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government has been able to fulfill most of its campaign promises,” Mr. Mensah added.



He entreated Ghanaians to remain calm, resolute, and still maintain their trust and confidence in the NPP and rally solidly behind the government as it worked hard to transform the economic fortunes of the nation.