Your silence over fraudulent activities on TV, radio stations unfortunate - Kumasi residents to govt

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti region



Some residents within the Kumasi Metropolis have expressed worry over how fraudulent activities dominate television stations, radio stations, and other media platforms without the government's attempt to stop them.



According to most of the residents who spoke to GhanaWeb, it is high time the government clamped down on such individuals who use the aforementioned platforms to dupe innocent people.



Specifically touching on these fraudulent activities, the residents revealed that most of the people who claim to be mallams, fetish priests, etc ploy the "send and let me send" strategy to dupe people.



"Whilst some of them deceive people with lotto numbers, others deceive people with double monies. How possible on earth can someone be allowed to sit on national television and be deceiving innocent people to send him momo so that he can give them lotto numbers or double their monies for them?" a man quizzed.



"It's very unfortunate the appropriate government agencies refuse to monitor activities of TV and radio stations after giving them the license to operate. People fall victim due to the fact that most of them believe in whatever is transmitted on TV and radio stations.



"We're pleading with the authorities to pay attention to the activities of the various radio and television stations, especially those who allow fake mallams and fetish priests to deceive and dupe innocent people," another man who gave his name as Mr. Addai said.



"The mere fact that these radio and television stations pay their taxes does not guarantee them to allow fake mallams and priests to dupe people. They ask people to send money so that they can either double it or give lotto numbers. It's very unfortunate," a young lady chipped in.



"Allowing these fraudsters to operate in addition to our already existing hardships without the government taking any step to curb them is uncalled for," a resident said.



According to the worried residents, it's high time the government took serious action against those fraudulent activities on television "sende ma me nsende".



They blamed the government for failing to secure innocent Ghanaians from falling

victims to the traps of these fraudulent people in addition to the current economic hardships people are going through.