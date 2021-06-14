Your service to God won’t be in vain — Bishop

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: GNA

Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International on Sunday urged Christians not to relent in serving God because their labour will not be in vain.



He said oftentimes believers in Christ got frustrated and discouraged when, after many years of faithful and diligent service to God, their dire needs were not met.



However, he said, God works with time and at His own appointed season, He will show up to meet the needs of all those who served Him.



Bishop Owusu Ansah gave the advice during a sermon titled: “Lord, visit my family.”



He narrated a bible story where a priest, named Zachariah, and his wife, Elizabeth, served God diligently and their efforts were rewarded.



“This couple had served God faithfully and consistently all their lives, yet they lacked the fruit of the womb,” he said.



“However, their lack of a child never discouraged them in their walk with God as they served Him all the more until one day, God came through for them even in their old age.”



“Many at times when our expectations are not met, we get discouraged and feel God has deserted us but in Zachariah and Elizabeth’s case, they continued serving God even when they lacked a child.”



That should be the same attitude every Christian should have, Bishop Owusu Ansah said.



“We need not waver in our devotion to God because our expectations have not been met. Just like in Zachariah’s case, one day God will show up in your situation and those who mocked you will be disgraced,” he said.