Your sense of thinking reduces when you are angry - Asiedu Nketiah reacts to ‘hooligans’ description by Dr Addison

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has responded to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison's description of the minority as hooligans after the #OoccupyBoG protest.



According to him, when one is angry, their capacity to think rationally diminishes, which is why the governor made those comments.



This comes after Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of the Central Bank described the minority members of parliament who were the organisers of the #OccupyBoG protest as hooligans because they resorted to demonstrations without using other avenues at their disposal to register their concerns.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, General Mosquito emphasised that he believed Governor Addison's actions were a result of his anger. However, he has been forgiven.



“If indeed that is not the case, and you, as a Bank of Ghana, know that you have the citizens as shareholders, we have given you a job, and we are telling you that you are getting it wrong, and you stand before us and describe them as hooligans. If it were a private company, he would have been sacked the next day.



“But I have forgiven him; you know, in the space of anger, your sense of thinking reduces. So, perhaps when he got angry, he lost his sense of thinking, and that made him say what he said,” the NDC national chairman stated.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah also expressed concerns about the current government's attitude towards criticisms from critics, especially from the minority.



“Our problem with this government is that they exert this sense of entitlement that they are special people who have the right to rule Ghana. They act as though we didn’t put them in power, and so they do whatever they want even if you try to correct them,” he added.



