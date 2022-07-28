Your rooms are not nice; reduce rents – Omanhene of Goaso fumes at landlords

Regional News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Omanhene of Goaso Traditional Area, Nana Kwasi Bosompra, has bemoaned the high cost of rents within the Goaso Traditional Area.



According to the Omanhene, who is the head of the Goaso Traditional Council, his palace is inundated with daily complaints from tenants and potential tenants about the exorbitant rates of rent.



Obour Badwanba, in a report on Kessben FM, noted that the Omanhene further decried how the situation has become a deterrent to investors and potential investors in the area.



According to the Omanhene, he finds it more worrying the dilapidated nature of the buildings, for which the landlords seek to charge exorbitant rates.



Nana Bosompra was speaking when a group identified as Ambassadors for Peace called on him to honour him for his sterling leadership and contribution to the growth of Goaso.



The report noted that a single self-contained room in Goaso is currently being rented out at an average rate of GHC500 a month.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.





GA/BOG