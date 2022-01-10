Your role is crucial to the sustenance of peace, stability - Otumfuo reminds media

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otumfuo Osei Tutu speaks on peace, unity, stability



Be professional in your work, Otumfuo urges media



Media urged to help deal with political tensions



Being the fourth estate, the media in Ghana has been tasked by the Asantehene to play its role well enough to preserve the country’s unity and stability.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said that this can be achieved through enhanced training of the professionals.



“It is my hope that improving the understanding of our practitioners will contribute to the enhancement of the quality of the media and diminish the source of concerns we have today,” he said.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was speaking at the official opening of the maiden media capacity enhancement programme at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, reports asaaseradio.com.



The Asante king therefore admonished the media to work at preserving the country’s peace, its unity and enviable stability.



“Let me conclude with a fervent appeal to the media, to all our journalists and media owners, you all have a duty to protect and preserve the unity and stability of our country, in the face of all the turmoil in the world, you are proud because you can point to your country with pride and its stability and increasing success,” he said.



He also charged them use their power and influence to help reduce political tension in the country.



“Never mind where the momentum of politics may be leading, the peace and stability of our nation must be inviolable, the media will be doing a great service to the nation and indeed to humanity if they can create an environment which encourages consensus building to lower the causes of tension within the body politics.



“Members of the media should be conscious when they are practicing as professionals and when they come to politics,” he said.