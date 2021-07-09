Your request has been approved - Govt extends Ejura Commission's timetable by one week

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

• The Commission of Injury into the Ejura disturbances requested for an extension of time to hear more testimonies



• The government has granted that request by an extended one week



• So far, some 10 persons have given testimonies to the Commission



Hours after it requested for an extension of time to complete its work, the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ministry of Interior, has received an extension of one more week to bring finality to its findings.



The Commission was set up following the disturbances and killings that occurred at Ejura, in the Ashanti region, after one of their own, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, was killed from a mob attack.



The youth of the town poured out onto the streets in protest, a situation that escalated after the military and the police were sent in to disperse the crowd. This led to the killing of two other persons, for which reason the Commission of Injury was constituted.



But, after almost a week of hearing testimonies, the Commission wrote to the Ministry, requesting for an extension of time to finish their work.



The 3-member Justice Koomson Committee of was expected to conclude its work today, Friday, July 9, 2021, reports citinewsroom.com.



“Considering the testimonies yet to be taken, the committee is requesting for an extension of the deadline to complete its work by Friday, the 16th day of July 2021,” a statement from the committee said.

Responding to its request, the Interior Ministry wrote, “Your request for the extension of the working period from Friday 9th July 2021 to Friday 16th July 2021 is hereby approved.”



So far, the Commission has taken testimonies from about 10 witnesses made up of journalists, some key police and military officials, as well as political appointees who were directly connected to the Ejura disturbances.



The family of Kaaka, who were expected to also testify before the Commission, has however bounced them, stating that they do not have the confidence in them to give them the needed justice.



