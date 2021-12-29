Your 'prophecies' must not injure rights of others, public interest - Police

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has warned religious groups to be measured in their prophetic utterances during the 31st December services.



According to the Police, leaders of the various religious groups should ensure that their prophecies do not injure the right of others and the public interest.



In a statement issued on December 27, the Ghana Police Service said among other things: “We, therefore, wish to caution all Ghanaians, especially religious groups and leaders to be measured in their utterances, especially how they communicate prophecies, which may injure the right of others and the public interest.”



The statement further said: “We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove the statement, rumour or report is true.”



Adding that “It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving or to endanger the safety of any person”.