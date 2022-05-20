Your 'propaganda masturbation' demystified - Baako mocks Achimota forest rumormongers

General News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Seasoned journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has responded to speculations that the Achimota Forest has been sold.



The rumored sale of the forest reserve sparked agitations on social media with people blasting the government.



The public outcry was premised on an Executive Instrument (E.I) that circulated online reading that the land ceases to be a forest reserve.



“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.”



“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” portions of the E.I stated.



Addressing the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Wednesday morning, Kweku Baako described the speculations as a "propaganda masturbation".



He noted that the E.I that surfaced on social media was done for mischief purposes explaining that those who leaked it only showed the front page and strategically ignored the inside pages that would make the public know the truth.



He also wondered why the rumormongers didn't also showcase E.I 154 which proves the forest is not sold.



"With E.I 144, it was very simple. If it's not for mischief purposes, there is no way you will be alarmed...The worst part is the exclusion of the E.I I54 from the narrative. That too was deliberate because when you peruse the 154, you will find out that [oh, hold on here] Achimota Forest as it is clearly is being preserved and protected", he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Assessing the speculations, he concluded that "those are distortions, misrepresentations" and lauded the Lands and Natural Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor for setting the record straight in a statement where he emphasized that "Government has and will never sell Achimota Forest" and assured the general public that "no development can take place without the express approval of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, taking into consideration the ecological integrity of the Forest".



"So, this matter is demystified. The propaganda masturbation was curtailed and curtailed quickly", Kweku Baako accentuated.



