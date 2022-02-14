Your ‘political judges’ comment ‘irresponsible, distasteful’ – GBA to Sosu

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) says it is disappointed in Mr. Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina also a lawyer for comments he made to the effect that some judges are “political judges.”



The said assertion by Mr. Sosu was made during an interview he granted the media.



The GBA said Mr. Sosu suggested that the tenure of office of judges is tied to the tenure of the political regime under which judges are appointed, and further that “political judges will be treated politically”.



The GBA in a statement said they find the assertion by Mr. Sosu very “unprofessional, unfortunate, irresponsible and distasteful and same smacks of deep-seated, ignorance,” as the tenure of judges per the constitution and other relevant laws, is never in any way whatsoever tied to the tenure of the political regime under which judges are appointed.



The statement said judges, unlike political office holders, are not elected into office, hence it is reckless for anybody to give the slightest suggestion that the tenure of judges is linked to the tenure of the political regimes under which judges are appointed.



The statement advised all lawyers to refrain from visiting unwarranted and unnecessary attacks on members of the judiciary and judges.