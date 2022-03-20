Your passionate dislike for me will never disturb me - Anyidoho taunts Mahama

General News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chief Executive Officer for the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho says the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama hates him with passion.



According to him, he cannot fathom why the former president hates him with all his might when he has done nothing to wrong him.



However, he indicates that since John Dramani Mahama is not the one who brought him into politics, he will not be bothered by his hatred for him.



“It is John Dramani Mahama who dislikes me with a passion: his extreme dislike for me does not disturb me one bit because he is not the one who called me into politics, and he does not control my destiny.”



Koku has been ranting on Twitter about the death of the late Atta Mills and insists that he will tell his side of the story to the world.



The former Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said “The time has come, after 10 years of the painful death of President Atta Mills, for me to begin to tell my story especially now that persons who claim to be close associates of John Mahama, are running me down & accusing me of having a hand in the death of President Atta-Mills.”



Although the NDC claim Koku Anyidoho has been suspended from the party, he has insisted on different platforms that he is still a member of the party and nothing changes that.